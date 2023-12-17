Kennesaw State wins at Presbyterian

Demond Robinson scored 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field to help lead Kennesaw State to a 94-84 victory Saturday against Presbyterian in Clinton, South Carolina.

Robinson’s 22 included 12 on 3-point shots (4-of-5). Jamel King also scored 22 for the Owls (8-3). Simeon Cottle added 20 points, with half of those coming on free throws. Cottle was 10-of-13 from the line.

Kennesaw State shot 57.1% from the field and made 42.3% of its 3-point shots, and it scored 12 points off turnovers.