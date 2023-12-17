Kennesaw State wins at Presbyterian

Kennesaw State forward Demond Robinson dunks during practice at the Convocation Center on the Kennesaw State campus, Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Kennesaw State forward Demond Robinson dunks during practice at the Convocation Center on the Kennesaw State campus, Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
35 minutes ago

Demond Robinson scored 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field to help lead Kennesaw State to a 94-84 victory Saturday against Presbyterian in Clinton, South Carolina.

Robinson’s 22 included 12 on 3-point shots (4-of-5). Jamel King also scored 22 for the Owls (8-3). Simeon Cottle added 20 points, with half of those coming on free throws. Cottle was 10-of-13 from the line.

Kennesaw State shot 57.1% from the field and made 42.3% of its 3-point shots, and it scored 12 points off turnovers.

Presbyterian (7-5) tried to come back with a second-half rally after trailing 53-35 at halftime, but the Blue Hose fell short.

Saturday’s game was Kennesaw State’s first against Presbyterian. Next for the Owls is a home game against Brescia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top