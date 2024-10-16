State Sports Report

Kennesaw State remains winless after losing on road to Middle Tennessee

Kennesaw State football helmet

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Nicholas Vattiato passed for 199 yards, Omari Kelly returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown and Middle Tennessee beat winless Kennesaw State 14-5 on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the programs.

Kelly scooped up a punted ball that bounced 10 yards in front of him and stiff-armed a tackler near the 20-yard line before racing into the end zone for a 14-2 lead with 5:09 left in the third quarter.

Jekail Middlebrook rushed for the other touchdown when he capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive on a 1-yard plunge.

Kelly also had six catches for 77 yards for Middle Tennessee (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA). Holden Willis had a team-high eight grabs for 92 yards.

Marvae Myers made a diving interception in the end zone with 12:06 left in the second quarter to preserve Middle Tennessee’s 7-2 lead. De’Arre McDonald also intercepted a pass at the end of the first half.

Khalib Johnson was just 5 of 17 for 52 yards with two interceptions for Kennesaw State (0-6, 0-2), which entered ranked last in Conference USA with a scoring average of 14.6 points per game.

Donelius Jackson recorded the first safety in Kennesaw State history when he broke free up the middle to stuff Middlebrook early in the first quarter.

About the Author



From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

