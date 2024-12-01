State Sports Report
Kennesaw State punts 10 times in loss, ends 2-10 season

Kennesaw State managed to gain only 146 yards on offense. AP file photo

Kennesaw State managed to gain only 146 yards on offense. AP file photo
By News services
1 hour ago

Kennesaw State Owls punted 10 times, missed a field-goal attempt, gave up a safety on a failed quarterback sneak and lost to Louisiana Tech 33-0 on Saturday in Ruston, La.

Omiri Wiggins rushed for 129 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns in leading Louisiana Tech in a season finale for both teams.

Evan Bullock was 23-of-30 passing for 233 yards for the Bulldogs (5-7, 4-4 Conference USA) before departing midway through the fourth quarter. Amani Givens added 71 yards on the ground with a score. Jimmy Holiday had 103 yards receiving on seven catches and Tru Edwards added 78 on 10 receptions.

Kennesaw State (2-10, 2-6) generated only 146 total yards to the Bulldogs’ 443.

Wiggins scored on 4- and 6-yard runs in the first half and Buck Buchanan added a 55-yard field goal for a 17-0 halftime lead. Wiggins rushed for a 35-yard score in the third quarter and Givens added a 2-yard TD in the fourth.

The Bulldogs posted their first shutout since blanking Miami 14-0 on Dec. 26, 2019, in the Independence Bowl. It came against a Kennesaw State team in its first FBS and Conference USA season.

