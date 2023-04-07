Kennesaw State hires Antoine Pettway to succeed Abdur-Rahim

“Coach Pettway is a well-rounded basketball coach, elite recruiter and family man with great integrity,” KSU athletic director Milton Overton said in a news release from the school. “His core values, exceptional work ethic, dedication to his players and love for the game is clear through the success Alabama basketball has experienced over the years. Coach Pettway has consistently ranked as a top-five recruiter in the nation over the past several years with a well-defined relationship in the state of Georgia coaching community. Coach Pettway was the offensive coordinator for one of the best offenses in the nation this past season for Alabama, who earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.”

Under Abdur-Rahim’s leadership, Kennesaw State made its first appearance in the NCAA tournament this year. The Atlantic Sun’s regular-season and tournament champions, the Owls were a No. 14 seed in the NCAAs and lost to No. 3-seed Xavier 72-67 in the first round, a game in which the Owls held a 13-point lead with 10 minutes to play, and finished the season with a 26-9 record.