Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
Kennesaw State hires Antoine Pettway to succeed Abdur-Rahim

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Kennesaw State announced Friday the hire of Antoine Pettway as the Owls’ men’s basketball coach.

Pettway succeeds Amir Abdur-Rahim, who left last month to become head coach at South Florida after four seasons as the Owls’ head coach.

A former Alabama point guard, Pettway spent 15 seasons on the Crimson Tide basketball staff, 12 as an assistant coach and three as director of operations. He also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Jacksonville State.

“Coach Pettway is a well-rounded basketball coach, elite recruiter and family man with great integrity,” KSU athletic director Milton Overton said in a news release from the school. “His core values, exceptional work ethic, dedication to his players and love for the game is clear through the success Alabama basketball has experienced over the years. Coach Pettway has consistently ranked as a top-five recruiter in the nation over the past several years with a well-defined relationship in the state of Georgia coaching community. Coach Pettway was the offensive coordinator for one of the best offenses in the nation this past season for Alabama, who earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.”

Under Abdur-Rahim’s leadership, Kennesaw State made its first appearance in the NCAA tournament this year. The Atlantic Sun’s regular-season and tournament champions, the Owls were a No. 14 seed in the NCAAs and lost to No. 3-seed Xavier 72-67 in the first round, a game in which the Owls held a 13-point lead with 10 minutes to play, and finished the season with a 26-9 record.

Pettway joins the program as Kennesaw State is preparing for its move to Conference USA in July 2024.

