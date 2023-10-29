Kennesaw State has zero passing yards but still records victory

The win marked Owls head coach Brian Bohannon’s 70th career victory during his nine seasons leading the program.

KSU finished with zero passing yards, marking the second time in program history the Owls have won a game despite zero yards through the air. (It also happened in 2019 against North Alabama). Davis Bryson misfired on all six of his passes.

Benefield’s scoring runs covered five yards in the first quarter and 20 yards in the second, giving Kennesaw State (2-5) a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Preston Daniels scored from two yards out in the third quarter to up the Owls’ lead to 21-0.

TJ Goodwin answered with two touchdown passes — a 7-yarder to Teriq Phillips and a 12-yarder to Shamon Gennes — to get the Oaklanders within 21-12 after two two-point conversions failed.

Alexander Diggs scored the final touchdown on a 7-yard run with 9:26 left to play.

The Owls finished with 246 yards of offense, all on the ground.

Goodwin completed 10 of 18 passes for 202 yards for Lincoln.