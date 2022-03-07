Harber helps Bulldogs salvage final series game against Yellow Jackets

Parks Harber went 2 for 3 with a career-high four RBIs to help lead Georgia to a 12-3 victory against Georgia Tech on Sunday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Left-hander Luke Wagner (4-0) earned the win, going two innings in relief for the Bulldogs (9-2).
“I was proud of the way we responded today. The guys toughed out some at-bats,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said in a news release. “We played a really good team the past three days. I’m glad we got the win today, and that will give us some momentum going into next week.”
The Yellow Jackets (10-2) won the first two games of the weekend series. Despite collecting seven hits Sunday, Georgia Tech was unable to deliver a clutch hit, leaving the bases loaded in three consecutive innings.
Kevin Parada went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Jackets, who also received a single and a home run from Stephen Reid.
Starting pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr. (1-2) took the loss for Georgia Tech.
About 10,000 attended the 19th annual Spring Classic For Kids.