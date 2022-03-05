Georgia Tech takes baseball series opener from Georgia

On Friday night, his updated version was a central entity in the opening game of the Tech-Georgia series, an 11-7 win for the Yellow Jackets at Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium. Georgia (8-1) entered the game ranked 14th by Baseball America, Tech (9-1) 19th.

Huff, who has ascended to the top of the Tech pitching staff, kept the Bulldogs off balance in a seven-inning gem, advancing the game far enough to shrink Georgia’s window for a rally. On an exceedingly pleasant night in Midtown in front of a sold-out crowd (3,394) made up of a mix of Jackets and Bulldogs fans, Tech captured the first segment of the three-game series, which continues on Saturday in Athens and will finish Sunday with the annual fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.