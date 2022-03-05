Georgia Tech takes baseball series opener from Georgia

A year ago, Chance Huff was a Georgia Tech reliever with a 9.99 ERA.
On Friday night, his updated version was a central entity in the opening game of the Tech-Georgia series, an 11-7 win for the Yellow Jackets at Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium. Georgia (8-1) entered the game ranked 14th by Baseball America, Tech (9-1) 19th.
Huff, who has ascended to the top of the Tech pitching staff, kept the Bulldogs off balance in a seven-inning gem, advancing the game far enough to shrink Georgia’s window for a rally. On an exceedingly pleasant night in Midtown in front of a sold-out crowd (3,394) made up of a mix of Jackets and Bulldogs fans, Tech captured the first segment of the three-game series, which continues on Saturday in Athens and will finish Sunday with the annual fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Huff allowed one run in seven innings, his only miscue a solo blast in the top of the fourth by UGA designated hitter Corey Collins. He gave up only three hits, struck out six and walked two, both in his final inning. The Bulldogs rarely got solid contact against Huff’s mix of fastballs and sliders.
When Huff left the game after seven innings, the Jackets led 6-1 and then added two more in the bottom of the seventh, runs that proved crucial as the Bulldogs answered with six in the top of the eighth to shrink Tech’s lead to 8-7 going into the bottom of the eighth.
The Jackets pushed back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth for the final 11-7 score.
Story will be updated.
