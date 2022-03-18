GSU notebook: Eliel Nsoseme’s injury too much to overcome

Nsoseme played eight minutes, scored two points and had five rebounds.

It likely was the final game Nsoseme will play for the Panthers. He has one more season available because of COVID-19 rules, but will complete his master’s degree this spring and likely is ready to move on.

By the numbers

Georgia State shot only 32.9% against the taller Gonzaga squad, which blocked nine shots and outrebounded the Panthers 54-41. Gonzaga shot 50.7% from the floor, but was 24-for-41 (58.5%) when they took used their size and experience advantage.

Kane Williams had 12 points, three assists and two steals. He winds up No. 3 all-time in scoring (1,589 points), No. 2 in assists (493) and No. 1 in games played (111).

Corey Allen scored 16 points and was 4-for-10 on 3-point shots. He finishes his career with 1,155 points, 17th on the career list. Justin Roberts finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. He finishes his career with 1,028 points, No. 23 on the career list. He moved up to No. 9 all-time with 292 assists.

Jalen Thomas had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The junior will start next season at No. 5 on the career block list, with 115.

Emptying the bench

The Panthers normally use eight players in their rotation, but had to go 10 deep while the game was in question. Twelve players ended up on the court.

Kaleb Scott was pressed into action early. The stout 6-foot-6, 235-pound sophomore did not play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and played only 12 minutes over four conference games. But he played 10 minutes Thursday before fouling out and wound up with five points, three rebounds and one block.

Freshman Chien-Hao Ma played almost six minutes; he had played in only one game since Dec. 18. Ma failed to score, but did not appear to be intimidated by the circumstances and played with great vigor.

Danny Stubbs and Kalik Brooks played the final three minutes when Lanier removed Allen, Roberts and Williams from the game.