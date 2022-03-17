Georgia State’s NCAA Tournament dreams ended by No. 1 Gonzaga

Georgia State (18-11) was led by seniors Corey Allen with 16 points, Kane Williams with 12 and Justin Roberts with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Gonzaga (27-3) got 32 points and 17 rebounds from 6-foot-10 Drew Timme and 19 points and 17 rebounds from 7-footer Chet Holmgren.

Georgia State had been hopeful of recapturing the magic of 2015, when it upset No. 3-seeded Baylor in the opening round. The Panthers had won 10 in a row and 12 of their past 13 games.

Caption Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, lower center, holds the ball as Georgia State's Collin Moore (24), Kane Williams, upper center, and Jalen Thomas (25) leap to defend during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Georgia State tried to attack the basket from the beginning, going to the 6-foot-10 Thomas, who knocked down a couple of early shots. The strategy had to change when Thomas picked up his third personal with 7:04.

With Thomas and Nsoseme out, the freshman Hudson stepped in and patrolled the inside. At 6-7, 230 pounds, Hudson had the muscle to stay with Gonzaga’s big inside guys, and he even stepped out and made a 3-pointer.

Caleb Scott, a 6-6, 230-pound forward who did not play in the conference tournament, was asked to fill the void, too. He had three rebounds in his stint, but had to return to the bench after getting four fouls in five minutes.

The Georgia State offense became more patient and ran play after play in search of an open look. Sometimes that came around the basket, but many times a possession ended up with a jump, including a pair of 3′s that Allen knocked down. Allen had 10 points at the break.

The Georgia State defense made Gonzaga’s high-powered offense work for every shot, and the Zags shot only 40% from the floor and 2-for-11 from distance at the break, which they led 35-33.

Caption Georgia State head coach Rob Lanier calls to his team during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Gonzaga, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

With their inside game neutered – the 6-foot-4 Williams was playing on the blocks – Gonzaga opened the half by dumping it inside to their big guys and had a 45-39 lead when Timme scored and was fouled. He missed the free throw, and when Gonzaga had the rebound, it appeared the tide had turned.

But the Zags threw the ball away, and GSU scored the next seven points, the last two on Williams’ driving layup that put GSU ahead 46-45 at 16:05. The Panthers remained in the game until the Zags were able to freely dump it inside to Timme and Holmgren, who were unleashed.

Gonzaga advances to the second round and a game with Memphis, a 64-53 winner over Boise State.