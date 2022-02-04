Georgia State’s winning streak ends in mistake-filled loss to Troy

“We had some critical turnovers by guys that we rely on,” Lanier said. “It made for some really tough decisions late in the game. We still had our chances and we just didn’t play well enough.”

The Panthers had their best chance to seize the momentum with 5:30 left in the game. A 3-pointer by Corey Allen cut the lead to one and after the play Troy’s Rifen Miguel threw a punch at Georgia State’s Jalen Thomas, earning him an ejection. Allen made one of the two technical fouls and made a jumper on the ensuing possession to give the Panthers a 56-54 lead – a six-point swing.

But it was all for naught. Troy put up five straight points and never again relinquished the lead.

“That was definitely an opportunity where we finally got a chance to take a lead and build it out,” Lanier said. “Now we can try to build on it and build some momentum and we were getting enough stops, but it was the offense that was hurting us.”

Georgia State had its opportunities in the final minute. The Panthers trailed by two points with 49 seconds when Justin Roberts missed a shot. With 27.9 seconds left, Eliel Nsoseme could not make two free throws that would have tied the game. It wasn’t just Nsoseme; Georgia State was 15-for-27 from the line.

The Panthers still had a chance, trailing by three with 20.3 seconds left, but Kane Williams’ drive to the basket was no good and Troy’s Zay Williams snagged the rebound and put it away with two free throws.

Explore Sports on TV this weekend

Georgia State got 17 points and five rebounds from Roberts and 15 points from Corey Allen. Nsoseme had 13 rebounds before fouling out.

Troy (15-7, 6-3) was led by Efe Odigie with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Kieffer Punter and T.K. Smith each scored 12.

Georgia State struggled from the floor in the first half, missing a slew of layups early and shooting just 32% from the field. Troy shot 52%. That was compounded by its lack of success on the boards, as Troy outrebounded the Panthers 22-14, with 16 of those coming on the defensive end, limiting the Panthers to one shot. Troy got hot in the final four minutes – outscoring GSU 13-4 to take an 11-point lead. A desperation 3-pointer by Allen at the buzzer cut Troy’s lead to 34-26 at halftime.

Georgia State plays again on Saturday at home against South Alabama. The Panthers lost to the Jaguars 74-65 in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 13.