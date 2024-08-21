Georgia State’s Gavin Pringle typifies team’s emphasis on building roster depth

A native of Baltimore, Pringle made a big impact on the team last season when he transferred from Bucknell, where he was a three-time All-Patriot League selection. He quickly earned a starting spot at Georgia State and tied for the conference lead with four interceptions.

One of those picks came in the end zone against Louisiana-Lafayette with 30 seconds left to seal the victory and prevent a fourth-quarter meltdown. The clutch interception gave GSU its first win over the Ragin’ Cajuns and made the Panthers bowl eligible.

Pringle had already shown a flair of the dramatic. He returned an interception for a 21-yard touchdown in the season opener. He finished with 39 tackles, four breakups and one quarterback hurry and was named third-team all-conference.

This summer Pringle became one of 42 players placed on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s best defensive back.

Now that Pringle is one of the old guys on the roster, he has the self-awareness to recognize how much he’s improved since he came out of high school.

“I’m getting smarter,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of football experience, so the older I get, the smarter I’m getting. I’m seeing plays before they happen. I’m making more plays.”

He also is growing into a leadership role.

“Gavin leads by example, not so much vocally,” Georgia State coach Dell McGee said. “I would say on defense we have several leaders.”

He mentioned linebackers Kevin Swint, Justin Abraham and nickel back Jyron Gilmore.

“They’re doing things the right way,” McGee said. “They’re approaching practice with the correct mindset. They’re holding a standard to everyone else. They’re not afraid to confront and demand of their peers when they’re doing wrong. I really appreciate these guys taking the bull by the horns.”

McGee said the staff is still trying to define roles, which includes the quarterback spot. He said the two primary contenders have been established but didn’t identify them. The Panthers began preseason camp with four quarterback candidates: Georgia Tech transfer Zach Gibson, Pitt transfer Christian Veilleux, Middle Tennessee transfer Kyle Lowe and holdover Braylen Ragland.

“They’re battling, and we’re very close to making decisions, but I would say we’re probably down to two, and they’re really doing an outstanding job of learning, mastering the offense,” McGee said. “Still got some things we’ve got to work on from a protection standpoint and understanding when to check out of a play into the correct play. But I’m very pleased with the main two guys right now.”

McGee spoke glowingly about the team’s effort Tuesday, which is their most physical day of the week. He expressed pleasure with how the players pushed through practice and are looking toward the first game.

“I think our guys are tired of going against each other, so we’ve been trying to mix things up and change up who plays with who,” McGee said. “The intrigue of the opponent coming up is definitely on our kids’ minds. We’re not there yet. We’re still working on ourselves, but that time is coming here shortly.”