Georgia State’s defense dominant in sweep of Georgia Southern

“I remember there was a timeout at around the seven-minute mark (7:27 when Georgia State trailed 46-41) where we were down, and I remember saying to the guys, ‘This would be a great way to win a game,’” Lanier said. “And we found a way to win it.”

From that point Georgia State outscored Southern 17-4. The Panthers took the lead on a 3-pointer from Justin Roberts that was part of a 9-0 run. Georgia Southern made it a two-point game with 3:45 left, but Georgia State’s Kane Williams pushed the lead to five with a 3-pointer, and the Panthers were 5-for-6 from the line in the final 1:10 to close it out.

Roberts led the team with 14 points, and Eliel Nsoseme added 10 points and seven rebounds. Williams scored nine with four rebounds, six assists and two steals. The Panthers blocked nine shots, with Ja’Heim Hudson swatting four and Jalen Thomas getting three.

Georgia Southern (11-14, 4-10) has lost five in a row. The Eagles were led by Andrei Savrasov who scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half. He was 7-for-8 from the field, including 3-for-3 from distance in the first half, but was 1-for-5 in the second half.

“The overall level of urgency ramped up, and we just did a better job,” Lanier said. “He’s a good player, and he’s really strong. He had a great first half, and fortunately we were able to slow him down.”

Georgia Southern had a much better first half than it did on Thursday night at home against Georgia Southern. The Eagles shot 43%, held Georgia State to 30% from the field, and outrebounded the Panthers 20-16, which led to a 28-21 halftime lead. It was the fewest first-half points scored in a conference game by Georgia State this season.

Georgia State finishes the regular season with two home games next week against Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday and Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday, the final contests at the GSU Sports Arena. The school will start the 2022-23 season at the new Convocation Center.