Georgia State staying the course during losing streak

Georgia State lost to Appalachian State 33-26 in the final minutes Saturday and have been competitive throughout the losing streak. After getting outplayed by Georgia Southern, the Panthers had late opportunities to win against Old Dominion and Marshall, but couldn’t take advantage. That’s why McGee is encouraging his team to keep fighting.

“Don’t get tired of doing the right things,” McGee said. “Don’t get tired of being coached. Don’t get tired of being a good human. Don’t get tired of being a good teammate. That was the challenge for our guys, and they really responded to that.”

The message seems to be getting through to the players.

“It might not be going how we want it to go right now, but eventually it will if we just keep going out there, attacking the day, winning the day and not taking days for granted,” senior running back C.B. Beasley said.

Defensive lineman Henry Bryant said, “Just stick to the script. We put our losses behind us pretty quickly. We always have to move forward.”

McGee said he’s been encouraged by the improvement made in the running game. Michel Dukes, who had not been at full strength, ran for a season-high 81 yards against App State, and steady Freddie Brock ran for 67. The depth on the offensive line was boosted by giving more snaps to redshirt freshman Will Larkins and freshman Donovan Funsch.

“Guys are staying engaged on the offensive line with the defensive linemen and backs are making plays with their legs, yards after contact and making guys miss,” McGee said.

Quarterback Zach Gibson helps with the running game because of his mobility. The senior fared well in his first start, completing 16 of 22 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown.

The GSU defense, which ranks 12th overall in the Sun Belt, will be tested by UConn’s balanced attack. The Huskies have a solid running game led by Durell Robinson (573 yards, five touchdowns) and are effective in the air with Joe Fagnano (999 yards, 11 touchdowns). Fagnano hurt his shoulder against Georgia State last year and missed the rest of the season.

“They just make you defend different personnel groupings,” McGee said. “Their quarterback is very mobile, and they’re big up front on both sides of the ball. Definitely a test for our guys, and the challenge is to perform to our standard, win your one-on-one battles and execute and win.”

Georgia State beat UConn 35-14 last year, something not lost on the Huskies, who can become bowl eligible with a victory. The Huskies, who are competing as an independent, are coached by former Falcons head man Jim Mora.

“It’s a get-back game,” UConn linebacker Tui Faumuina-Brown said. “I remember they whupped our butts. So, we owe them one this week.”

If the Panthers have any chance to reach the six wins needed to become bowl eligible, this is an important game. They will need four wins from among the remaining games at UConn, at James Madison, Arkansas State, at Texas State and the home finale against Coastal Carolina.

“You don’t want to overwhelm yourself and try to be perfect because that’s when things start messing up,” Beasley said. “It’s really just one game at a time because if you do that, you win and keep winning, then you can be there before you know it.”