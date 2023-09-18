Grainger named Sun Belt offensive player of the week

Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger was recognized by the Sun Belt Monday as the conference’s player of the week following last weekend’s games.

𝗩𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗡 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘.@_DarrenGrainger completes 27-of-33 passes for 466 yards & 3 touchdowns to propel @GeorgiaStateFB to its first 3-0 start in program history & earn the @SunBeltFB Offensive Player of the Week nod. ☀️🏈



Grainger completed 27 of 33 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns and ran 20 times for 23 yards and one touchdown. Grainger came within five yards of the GSU single-game passing record (471 yards by Nick Arbuckle in 2015).