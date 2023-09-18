Grainger named Sun Belt offensive player of the week

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
50 minutes ago
X

Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger was recognized by the Sun Belt Monday as the conference’s player of the week following last weekend’s games.

Grainger completed 27 of 33 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns and ran 20 times for 23 yards and one touchdown. Grainger came within five yards of the GSU single-game passing record (471 yards by Nick Arbuckle in 2015).

ExploreA record night for Georgia State in 41-25 win over Charlotte

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia is getting $1.3 million to protect these threatened species1h ago

Credit: Family photo

BREAKING
‘Technology found him’: More than 50 years later, police ID 9-year-old’s killer
3h ago

Credit: AP

A CLOSER LOOK
Atlanta’s ‘cop city’ referendum becomes a new political battleground
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

THE JOLT
Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House
9h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

THE JOLT
Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House
9h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
11h ago
The Latest

Kennesaw State loses to Furman 31-28 despite late comeback attempt
Rhyne Howard scores 36 but Dream lose playoff opener
Dream face Wings as team ends four-year postseason drought
Featured

Credit: AP

Kickoff time set for Georgia Tech’s home game against Bowling Green
5h ago
U.S. News Best College rankings: These were the top Georgia schools
11h ago
Where are toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water near Atlanta?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top