State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Georgia State drops fifth game in a row

Georgia State's Zach Gibson completed 28 passes. AP file photo

AP

AP

Georgia State's Zach Gibson completed 28 passes. AP file photo (AP)
By News services
33 minutes ago

Zach Gibson threw for 257 yards on 40 pass attempts but Georgia State lost to Connecticut 34-27 on Friday night in East Hartford, Conn.

The Panthers (2-6) have lost their last five games.

Mel Brown rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown and Nick Evers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Connecticut.

UConn (6-3) marched 59 yards in three plays the first time it had the ball, using Evers’ 2-yard touchdown toss to Louis Hansen to take a 7-0 lead. Brown’s 52-yard run on first down set up the score. Chris Freeman added a 42-yard field goal and the Huskies led 10-0 after one quarter.

Georgia State capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with Gibson’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Ted Hurst to pull within 10-7 early in the second quarter. The Panthers turned a fumble recovery by Henry Bryant near midfield into a 30-yard field goal by Liam Rickman to forge a 10-10 tie. UConn answered with Freeman’s 28-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining for a 13-10 advantage at the half.

Cam Edwards’ 46-yard run set up a 1-yard scoring plunge by Durell Robinson and the Huskies took a 10-point lead early in the third quarter. Rickman’s 20-yard field goal at the end of a 16-play drive got Georgia State within 20-13 heading to the fourth.

UConn took a two-touchdown lead with 12:54 left to play on Evers’ 5-yard touchdown run. Brown’s 31-yard scoring run on the first play following Malik Dixon-Williams’ interception and 15-yard return upped the advantage to 34-13.

Freddie Brock had a 55-yard touchdown run and Gibson ran it in from 2 yards out in the final 9:31 for Georgia State.

Evers completed 10 of 16 passes for 75 yards and rushed nine times for 25 more. Brown did his damage on 14 carries. Edwards rushed 13 times for 88 yards as the Huskies finished with 271 on the ground.

Gibson was 28-for-40 passing with one interception for the Panthers. Hurst caught seven passes for 91 yards and Brock had 78 yards on 10 carries.

About the Author

News services
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

No. 2 Georgia versus Florida highlights SEC action, with No. 10 Texas A&M at South...
Placeholder Image

AP

Panthers fall, have lost 11 in a row to Appalachian State
Placeholder Image

AP

Yellow Jackets yearning to rest, recover during off week
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How to watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Dennis Hicken/Focus Sports Photo

Georgia State women build around pair of all-Sun Belt players
Atlanta Vibe to open season on Jan. 10
Georgia State staying the course during losing streak
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Atlanta renters feel the squeeze as metro faces 100K housing shortage
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say