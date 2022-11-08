Georgia State continues to display talent at running back

“We know Marcus is a special talent, and the guy needed some touches, so it was good to see him make plays and have three touchdowns, just have a big day overall,” Grainger said.

The other running back reserves got a chance to play in the fourth quarter, with Antoine Lane and prized freshman KZ Adams, the top running back prospect in South Carolina last year, getting a chance to run the ball. Adams, who was named “newcomer of the spring” after enrolling early, got his first carry of the season.

The backs have thrived behind an experienced offensive line, led by super seniors Pat Bartlett and center Malik Sumter, veteran Travis Glover and first-year starters Bryson Broadway and Luis Cristobal.

“Our offensive line does a really nice job and presents the openings for our backs to run through,” coach Shawn Elliott said. “You know, if I was a running back out there in this day and age, I’d be like, ‘Hey, let me sign up to go to Georgia State and get behind those guys.’”

The Panthers (4-5, 3-2) will play their final home game Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe (3-6, 2-3). Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and can been seen on ESPN-Plus and heard locally on WRAS-FM 88.5. It will be a hectic day on the campus as the men’s basketball team plays Georgia Tech that night at 7 p.m. at the GSU Convocation Center.

Georgia State has won two consecutive and four of the past five against Louisiana-Monroe. Last year Grainger threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in a 55-21 win.

Georgia State needs to win two of its final three games to become eligible for a bowl game for the fourth consecutive year. Elliott scoffed at the idea of his team having a letdown against an opponent with a losing record.

“We’ve got to continue doing the same things we’ve done the last few weeks,” Elliott said. “We haven’t let our emotions get the best of us, kind of like we did early in the season. We stayed focused and very consistent in our thoughts, not let the highs get too high or the lows get too low, and it’s done quite well for our team. Listen, we’re sitting here at 4-5. You think we’re letting up?”

Louisiana-Monroe broke a two-game losing streak last week by overcoming a 21-0 deficit to beat Texas State 31-30 when the Bobcats missed a short field-goal attempt at the horn. Quarterback Chandler Rogers threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana-Monroe, but was sacked four times, and the Warhawks ran for only 67 yards.

“Georgia State, every year I’ve been watching, they have a tough schedule, and they start out behind the eight ball,” Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden said. “Then they win a bunch of ballgames and go to a bowl game. They know what they’re doing. We’re playing a really, really good Georgia State team this week, and our players won’t have any trouble seeing that on the video.”