Georgia State completes new basketball coaching staff

During his tenure at Elon, Payne focused on helping improve the team’s defense and saw the points allowed per game fall from 76.4 points to 65 points two seasons later.

Peters coached alongside Hayes at Xavier in 2021-22 and helped the Musketeers win the NIT championship. Before his lone season at Xavier, Peters spent a total of seven seasons at Arizona and four seasons at Ball State. He played four seasons at Ohio State.

Vaudrin spent one season as director of operations at Xavier. He spent two years with the Hoop Group, which conducts youth camps and tournaments.

“I think what we have is a group of men who will be pulling in the same direction to take Georgia State from a high level of success to even more,” Hayes said.

The Panthers added one player to the roster. Junior Dwon Odom, who played at St. Francis in Alpharetta, will transfer in from Xavier. A 6-foot-2 guard, Odom play 53 games and started 18 in two seasons, averaging 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He played 35 minutes and scored 18 points in the NIT Championship game against Texas A&M.