Full capacity returns for Chick-fil-A Kickoff games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

This year, two Kickoff games will take place over Labor Day weekend, the first full weekend of the college football season. The first game will feature Alabama vs. Miami at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4 (on ABC), and the second pits Louisville against Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Sept. 6 (ESPN).

In a news release, the bowl announced that opening the games to full attendance was the result of “increased access of the COVID-19 vaccine and the rigorous health and safety protocols already in place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”