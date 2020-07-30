Chick-fil-A Kickoff ‘disappointed’ all three planned matchups are off

It is uncertain whether the Chick-fil-A Kickoff event, operated by Peach Bowl Inc., might be able to line up one or more replacement matchups not involving out-of-state ACC teams, but it seems unlikely at this point with the SEC and Big 12 also weighing schedule format changes.

Wednesday’s decision by the ACC came amid continuing questions about whether the coronavirus pandemic will permit a college football season to be played at all. The ACC said its new schedule format will be used “if public health guidance allows.”

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff started in 2008 and has hosted at least one game every year since then, making it college football’s current longest-running season-opening neutral-site event. The event has hosted two games in each of three years, but had never undertaken more than that in one year until lining up three games for 2020.

Before the ACC decision, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff had been working on contingency plans for games with sharply reduced attendance.