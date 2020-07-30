Chick-fil-A Kickoff ‘disappointed’ all three planned matchups are off

All three matchups planned for Chick-fil-A Kickoff games in Atlanta this year are off as a result of a decision made Wednesday by the ACC.
The games were to have matched ACC member Florida State vs. the Big 12′s West Virginia on Sept. 5, the ACC’s Virginia vs. the SEC’s Georgia on Sept. 7 and the ACC’s North Carolina vs. the SEC’s Auburn on Sept. 12, all at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But none of those matchups can happen in light of a decision by the ACC schools’ presidents that league members will play 11-game schedules this year, with only one non-conference game permitted per team and all non-conference games required to be held in the home state of the ACC participant.
“We certainly understand the ACC is doing what they feel is in the best interest of the conference and the health of their teams, staff and student-athletes, and as our partners, we support them in that decision,” Peach Bowl Inc. President and CEO Gary Stokan said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday night.
“However, we are disappointed we will lose the opportunity to host Florida State, Virginia and North Carolina and their fans in our scheduled Chick-fil-A Kickoff games this season,” Stokan said. “We still look forward to hosting two top 10 teams in our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
It is uncertain whether the Chick-fil-A Kickoff event, operated by Peach Bowl Inc., might be able to line up one or more replacement matchups not involving out-of-state ACC teams, but it seems unlikely at this point with the SEC and Big 12 also weighing schedule format changes.
Wednesday’s decision by the ACC came amid continuing questions about whether the coronavirus pandemic will permit a college football season to be played at all. The ACC said its new schedule format will be used “if public health guidance allows.”
The Chick-fil-A Kickoff started in 2008 and has hosted at least one game every year since then, making it college football’s current longest-running season-opening neutral-site event. The event has hosted two games in each of three years, but had never undertaken more than that in one year until lining up three games for 2020.
Before the ACC decision, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff had been working on contingency plans for games with sharply reduced attendance.