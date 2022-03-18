Elana Meyers Taylor honored in hometown for Olympic greatness

Even in Beijing, Meyers Taylor said Douglasville never was far from her mind, especially when she was forced into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meyers Taylor recovered, competed and was able to carry the flag in the closing ceremonies for the U.S. It was a nice recovery because she was supposed to carry the flag in the Opening Ceremonies before she tested positive.

“It was just one of the best achievements of my life,” she said. “And it means so much because your Team USA teammates vote on something that’s given to you like that. So the fact that they elected me first for the opening ceremony, and then re-election voting in the closing ceremony showed how much they respected me as a person and respected my achievements.”

Now that Meyers Taylor is home, she said she wants to do normal things for a while. She wants to take care of Nico, go grocery shopping, hang out with her family and friends. She also wants to grow her family, saying Nico needs a brother.

Finding that daily balance is one of the keys to her success as a wife, mom and Olympic athlete.

“Every single day, we just go out there and try to be the best version of ourselves,” she said. “That’s really all it is. It’s just trying to be the best whatever you can. It’s not easy and you’re not always going to be the best. As long as you’re going out there and trying.”

She said she hasn’t yet decided if she wants to try to compete in 2026 and add a sixth medal. If she did, she said it would be because her son Nico would be old enough to understand what her mom is doing. He’s too young at that moment, but Meyers Taylor said he does love her medals, particularly the Silver one from Beijing. Holding it up, she said you can already see the wear and tear that toddlers can innocently inflict on most things. She said the two won in Beijing are her favorites because of Nico.

“It’s quite overwhelming to enter your name among history,” she said. “And it’s not something that I really expected. It’s not something that I really was going for. I just was trying to do the best I could to win medals. And fortunately, it worked out. So that’s really the thing is just going out there and try and be the best version of yourself.”