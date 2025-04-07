State Sports Report
Dwight Howard, Maya Moore selected for Basketball Hall of Fame

"I enjoy covering Gwinnett high school sports," said AJC photographer Jason Getz. "One thing I enjoy about it is following players several years through their high school career. Two time Girl's Basketball national player of the year Maya Moore was one of those special student/athletes to cover...I've seen Moore lead Collins Hill around the arena after a win and placed myself in front of the student section waiting for her arrival. She came right at me and I snapped this frame."

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

5 minutes ago

Dwight Howard and Maya Moore, metro Atlanta high school basketball legends, were named to the 2025 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025 on Saturday. The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Moore starred at Collins Hill, where she went 125-3 and won three state titles. She went to Connecticut, where she led the Huskies to a 125-4 record and consecutive national championships. She was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx with the top pick in 2011. Moore won four WNBA titles. She also won two Olympic gold medals.

Howard starred at Southwest Atlanta Christian, where he averaged 16.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.3 blocks per game in 129 appearances and won a state title in 2004. He received numerous national player-of-the-year awards. He skipped college and was drafted by Orlando with the first pick in 2004. He played 1,242 games, averaging 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2020.

Howard also played one season with the Hawks, appearing in 74 games, all starts. He averaged 13.5 points per game and 12.7 rebounds per game in that 2016-17 season.

FILE - New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Kennesaw State linebacker Donelius Johnson (48) in action at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 15, 2024. (Photo courtesy of KSU Athletics)

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU Athletics

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

53m ago

1h ago

