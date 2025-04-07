Dwight Howard, Maya Moore selected for Basketball Hall of Fame

Dwight Howard and Maya Moore, metro Atlanta high school basketball legends, were named to the 2025 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025 on Saturday. The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Moore starred at Collins Hill, where she went 125-3 and won three state titles. She went to Connecticut, where she led the Huskies to a 125-4 record and consecutive national championships. She was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx with the top pick in 2011. Moore won four WNBA titles. She also won two Olympic gold medals.

Howard starred at Southwest Atlanta Christian, where he averaged 16.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.3 blocks per game in 129 appearances and won a state title in 2004. He received numerous national player-of-the-year awards. He skipped college and was drafted by Orlando with the first pick in 2004. He played 1,242 games, averaging 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2020.