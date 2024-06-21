Breaking: Dream release standing-room only tickets for tonight’s game vs. Fever
State Sports Report

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles against Dana Evans #11 of the Chicago Sky during the first quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

The Atlanta Dream released standing-room only tickets for tonight’s game against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena.

A limited number of seats remain but the team expects them to sell out.

The limited number of standing-room only tickets can be purchased for $25 each at dream.wnba.com/statefarm-arena-indiana/. These tickets will not include a seat, but they will provide admission to watch the game, which features the Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

More than 17,000 fans are expected to attend, which would set a franchise record for single-game home attendance, which occurred in 2008 as 11,609 fans filled Philips Arena for the team’s inaugural game against the Detroit Shock (now Dallas Wings).

“The demand and excitement for this game has been amazing, and we are thrilled to make franchise history with this sold-out crowd,” Dream President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement. “We are incredibly thankful for the support of our fans, and we appreciate our partners at State Farm Arena for accommodating additional fans creating the most electric environment in the WNBA.”

Last month, the Dream announced its home games against Indiana tonight and Aug. 26 would be moved to State Farm Arena to accommodate ticket demand.

