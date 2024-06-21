Dream release standing-room only tickets for tonight’s game vs. Fever

The Atlanta Dream released standing-room only tickets for tonight’s game against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena.

A limited number of seats remain but the team expects them to sell out.

The limited number of standing-room only tickets can be purchased for $25 each at dream.wnba.com/statefarm-arena-indiana/. These tickets will not include a seat, but they will provide admission to watch the game, which features the Fever’s Caitlin Clark.