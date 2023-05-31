BreakingNews
Dream improve to 2-2 by beating Sky

State Sports Report
By News services
Updated 1 hour ago

Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Allisha Gray and rookie Haley Jones each added 13 and the Atlanta Dream eased past the Chicago Sky 83-65 on Tuesday night in College Park.

Cheyenne Parker had 10 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (2-2). The Dream made 18 of 24 free throws compared to 9 of 11 for the Sky.

The Dream led 40-25 at halftime after Chicago shot just 28% and turned it over eight times. The Sky finished the game 25 for 77 (33%) with 15 turnovers.

Dream 83, Sky 65

Dana Evans scored 11 points to lead Chicago (3-2). Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey and Kristine Anigwe each added 10. Two Sky starters struggled: Courtney Williams was 2 of 10 from the field and Elizabeth Williams went 3 for 10.

The Dream continues its five-game homestand against reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas on Friday.

