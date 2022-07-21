Dream fall to the Sparks in Los Angeles

Explore Sports on TV

Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Chiney Ogwumike had a season-high 15 points for the Sparks.

Nneka Ogwumike sank a 3-pointer with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles an 83-70 lead. McDonald scored the next six points for the Dream, but Chiney Ogwumike made a key steal with less than a minute to play and Jordin Canada made two free throws at 33.9 for a nine-point lead.

Brittney Sykes and Katie Lou Samuelson each added 12 points for Los Angeles (12-14), which won its second straight to end a seven-game homestand. Nneka Ogwumike passed Tangela Smith for 21st on the WNBA’s career scoring list.

Chennedy Carter went coast-to-coast for a layup to beat the halftime buzzer and extend Los Angeles’ lead to 52-42. It was Carter’s first game since July 1. She played for the Dream in 2020 and 2021. Carter was drafted fourth overall in the 2020 draft by the Dream.