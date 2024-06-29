State Sports Report

Dream end three-game losing streak with road victory

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray surpassed 3,000 career points.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray surpassed 3,000 career points.
By News services
28 minutes ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Allisha Gray scored 17 points, Tina Charles added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 78-74 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Atlanta (7-9) won for just the third time in 10 games. Connecticut (15-3), which played at Washington on Thursday night, lost for just the second time in 10 home games this season and has lost three of four overall.

DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 17 points. DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Thomas had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Neither team led by more than five points in a game with 16 lead changes.

Gray sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:44 left in the game and she also blocked a 3-pointer at the other end to maintain a 70-67 lead.

Atlanta forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus missed a jumper and Connecticut called a timeout with 17.6 seconds remaining, trailing 74-71. Alyssa Thomas took the inbounds pass, drove to the basket and passed it to the corner for Tyasha Harris, whose 3-pointer missed.

Charles and Jordin Canada each made two free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal it.

Canada played for the second time this season and finished with nine points in 29 minutes. Gray went over 3,000 career points. Atlanta was again without leading scorer Rhyne Howard (ankle), and starter Aerial Powers did not play in the fourth quarter due to a lower leg injury.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285 at Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction’s on the way

4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A look inside the Hawks and NBA free agency, which begins Sunday
The Latest

Fans bring their soccer mania to Atlanta for U.S.-Panama match
Atlanta Open announces draws for this year’s final version of the event
Dream-Fever game draws record television audience
Featured

Credit: Alliance Theater

OPINION
Sunday church hats weren’t just fashion; they reflected high hopes
After 7 years, the rebuilding of I-285 at Ga. 400 is nearly done
Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here