Dream end three-game losing streak with road victory

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Allisha Gray scored 17 points, Tina Charles added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 78-74 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Atlanta (7-9) won for just the third time in 10 games. Connecticut (15-3), which played at Washington on Thursday night, lost for just the second time in 10 home games this season and has lost three of four overall.

DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 17 points. DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Thomas had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.