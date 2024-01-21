Demond Robinson steps up for Kennesaw State in road victory

In a back-and-forth game that featured 19 lead changes, Kennesaw State claimed its first road win at Jacksonville since 2017 with an 83-79 victory over the Dolphins on Saturday in Atlantic Sun Conference play in Jacksonville, Fla.

KSU handed Jacksonville its first home loss of the season and improved to 13-6 overall, 4-1 in the conference.

Rongie Gordon and Demond Robinson led the Owls, as the two combined for 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting.