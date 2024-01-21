State Sports Report

Demond Robinson steps up for Kennesaw State in road victory

Kennesaw State's Demond Robinson went 4-for-5 in the first half. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By News services
17 minutes ago

In a back-and-forth game that featured 19 lead changes, Kennesaw State claimed its first road win at Jacksonville since 2017 with an 83-79 victory over the Dolphins on Saturday in Atlantic Sun Conference play in Jacksonville, Fla.

KSU handed Jacksonville its first home loss of the season and improved to 13-6 overall, 4-1 in the conference.

Rongie Gordon and Demond Robinson led the Owls, as the two combined for 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

With the Owls’ top two scorers held without a point in the first half, Robinson took over, hitting 4-of-5 from the floor and grabbing six rebounds before halftime.

Gordon meanwhile posted his second double-figure scoring game of the year with 10 points, including the game-winning basket.

Robinson finished with 11 points. Simeon Cottle scored 20 to lead Kennesaw State.

The Owls return home to play North Alabama on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Convocation Center.

