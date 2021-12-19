Corey Allen’s 3-point barrage leads Georgia State past Toccoa Falls

Toccoa Falls (9-9) was led by Lance Smith with 15 points and four assists, but he committed eight turnovers.

Allen opened the game with back-to-back 3s and connected four times to spark Georgia State to a 16-2 run at the 16:36 mark. He had two more treys during a 13-0 run that pushed the lead to 44-16 with 2:30 left in the half, which Georgia State led 41-27. The game was similar to last season’s meeting, which Georgia State won 105-60.

The Georgia State defense did not allow Toccoa Falls to score back-to-back baskets all game. The Panthers had 12 steals, eight blocks and limited the Eagles to 29.4% shooting from the field. Toccoa Falls did not score in the final 4:49.

Georgia State plays again Tuesday at Georgia Tech. The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets 123-120 in four overtimes last season.