Corey Allen’s 3-point barrage leads Georgia State past Toccoa Falls

Georgia State’s Corey Allen was dialed in with this 3-pointers Saturday, and that made things very uncomfortable for visiting Toccoa Falls.
Allen was 6-for-6 on 3-pointers to start the game, had 18 points at the half and finished with 23 points to help the Panthers cruise to an easy 92-44 win over the Screaming Eagles at the GSU Sports Arena.
Georgia State made 16 3-pointers for the game – including 10-for-17 in the first half. That was a complete turnaround from Tuesday’s disappointing road loss to Mississippi State, where the Panthers were a miserable 6-for-28 from distance.
Allen, a preseason first-team Sun Belt Conference selection, scored in double figures for the sixth time in seven games. The seven 3-pointers were a season-high for Allen, but fell just short of the season-best 25 points he scorer earlier this season against Northeastern.
Georgia State (6-4) also got 20 points – including four 3s -- from Nelson Phillips, who started for the second consecutive game and matched his career high in points. Jalen Thomas added 11 points and 12 rebounds – seven of them offensive -- for his first double-double of the season.
Toccoa Falls (9-9) was led by Lance Smith with 15 points and four assists, but he committed eight turnovers.
Allen opened the game with back-to-back 3s and connected four times to spark Georgia State to a 16-2 run at the 16:36 mark. He had two more treys during a 13-0 run that pushed the lead to 44-16 with 2:30 left in the half, which Georgia State led 41-27. The game was similar to last season’s meeting, which Georgia State won 105-60.
The Georgia State defense did not allow Toccoa Falls to score back-to-back baskets all game. The Panthers had 12 steals, eight blocks and limited the Eagles to 29.4% shooting from the field. Toccoa Falls did not score in the final 4:49.
Georgia State plays again Tuesday at Georgia Tech. The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets 123-120 in four overtimes last season.
