ajc logo
X

Coco Gauff defeats Taylor Townsend in opening exhibition match

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

In front of an energetic and nearly filled stadium, tennis stars Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend delivered a competitive-yet-fun show in the first of two exhibition matches to start the 2022 Atlanta Open.

Gauff walked away with the victory, winning 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday night at Atlantic Station.

“I think it was a great performance,” Gauff said. “Had a lot of fun, wasn’t sure how it was going to be tonight. … Taylor made it super fun. I think, you know, these matches have to do with the right person. And I think Taylor was the right person.”

The first set became a back-and-forth battle early. Townsend started the match by breaking Gauff’s serve to jump to the lead. Shortly after, Gauff redeemed herself, breaking Townsend’s serve. Townsend stayed close, keeping the competition tough, but Gauff closed the set with an ace.

Amid the competitive battle, Gauff and Townsend kept the crowd laughing and engaged with some trick shots.

Just as she did in the first set, Townsend started the second set hot, taking the initial lead. Gauff immediately followed, holding her serve. Throwing in some trick shots, Townsend drew within one game at 4-3. However, Gauff eventually earned the win by taking the second set.

This match was important for Townsend, 26, as she prepares for the 2022 U.S. Open. In March 2021, she gave birth to her son, Adyn. Townsend recently returned to the court after not competing for almost two years, winning her first title as a mother at the W100 USTA Pro Circuit event in Charleston, S.C. Thanks to the Sunday exhibition match, Townsend was able to make a statement in front of her home crowd and inspire the young women and girls watching.

“To be able to inspire people and to play in our backyard, where not a lot of people get to see us play live, you know, it’s kind of like something that’s on their bucket list,” Townsend said. “But, to do it in our backyard, I think it’s so special. So, again, I’m so happy that we were able to do it.”

From the moment Townsend and Gauff stepped onto the court, the crowd – filled with people of all ages –beamed with equal excitement for two of the biggest names in tennis who both have Atlanta ties.

“The crowd was really amazing tonight,” Gauff said. “The atmosphere was great. I had so much fun tonight, and I can’t wait to do it all over again (Monday).”

Gauff will be back in action Monday night to face off against Sofia Kenin. The last time these two faced off was in 2020, when Kenin defeated Gauff in the Australian Open. The second exhibition match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

About the Author

Follow Erika LeFlouria on twitter

Erika is an intern with the sports team. She is a recent graduate of Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in Media and Communication Studies. She has written for Softball America, Volleyball Magazine, Her Campus FSU, College Magazine and served as the Deputy Sports Editor for the FSView & Florida Flambeau.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United shut out by L.A. Galaxy1h ago
Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will have season-ending wrist surgery
6h ago
Ian Anderson’s poor start leads to Braves’ loss to Angels
5h ago
‘He’s just searching’: Braves’ superstar Ronald Acuña trying to find his way
‘He’s just searching’: Braves’ superstar Ronald Acuña trying to find his way
Commitments continue for Bulldogs with standout safety Joenel Aguero
The Latest
Rhyne Howard paces Dream in road loss against Storm
4h ago
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
Duluth’s Sara Im falls in semifinals of U.S. Girls’ Junior
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
15h ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top