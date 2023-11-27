Clark Atlanta names Teddy Keaton new football coach

Clark Atlanta University named Teddy Keaton as its new head football coach, the school announced Monday.

Keaton previously served as the head coach and quarterbacks coach at Allen University from 2018-23. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-3 overall record this season, the program’s best winning percentage since 2018.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Teddy Keaton join Clark Atlanta University as the new head coach of the Panthers football program. His experience and success in the SIAC make him an ideal fit for our university,” CAU President George T. French, Jr. said in a statement. “We are confident that Coach Keaton’s leadership will take the Panthers to new heights and are excited for the future of our football program under his guidance.”