Cesare Edwards scores 29 in Georgia State victory

Cesare Edwards’ 29 points helped host Georgia State defeat Old Dominion 97-75 on Thursday night.
Edwards had 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (11-15, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference). Toneari Lane shot 7 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 21 points. Zarigue Nutter had 18 points and shot 8 of 13 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.
The Monarchs (11-15, 7-6) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Old Dominion also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Caelum Swanton-Rodger. Jaden Johnson had 12 points.
Georgia State hosts Appalachian State on Saturday.
