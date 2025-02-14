State Sports Report
Cesare Edwards scores 29 in Georgia State victory

Cesare Edwards helped Georgia State earn its 11th win. (Photo by Daniel Wilson)

Cesare Edwards helped Georgia State earn its 11th win. (Photo by Daniel Wilson)
By The Associated Press
5 hours ago

Cesare Edwards’ 29 points helped host Georgia State defeat Old Dominion 97-75 on Thursday night.

Edwards had 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (11-15, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference). Toneari Lane shot 7 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 21 points. Zarigue Nutter had 18 points and shot 8 of 13 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Monarchs (11-15, 7-6) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Old Dominion also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Caelum Swanton-Rodger. Jaden Johnson had 12 points.

Georgia State hosts Appalachian State on Saturday.

Georgia State's Malachi Brown had 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. File photo

Simeon Cottle (5) led Kennesaw State to its 15th victory. File photo by Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

