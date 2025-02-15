State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Cesare Edwards scores 24 to lead Georgia State to home victory

Cesare Edwards led Georgia State to its 12th victory. (Photo - Daniel Wilson)

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Cesare Edwards led Georgia State to its 12th victory. (Photo - Daniel Wilson)
By The Associated Press
10 hours ago

Cesare Edwards scored 24 points to help Georgia State defeat Appalachian State 70-65 on Saturday.

Edwards also had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (12-15, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference). Malachi Brown scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Nicholas McMullen finished 5 of 6 from the floor and scored 10.

Myles Tate led the Mountaineers (16-10, 9-5) with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. CJ Huntley added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Dior Conners also scored 14.

The Associated Press
Cesare Edwards helped Georgia State earn its 11th win. (Photo by Daniel Wilson)

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Simeon Cottle led Kennesaw State in scoring again. AJC file photo by Jason Getz.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

