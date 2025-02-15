Cesare Edwards scores 24 to lead Georgia State to home victory

Cesare Edwards scored 24 points to help Georgia State defeat Appalachian State 70-65 on Saturday.
Edwards also had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (12-15, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference). Malachi Brown scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Nicholas McMullen finished 5 of 6 from the floor and scored 10.
Myles Tate led the Mountaineers (16-10, 9-5) with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. CJ Huntley added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Dior Conners also scored 14.
