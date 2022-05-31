Bryce Elder pitches shutout as Triple-A Gwinnett defeats Louisville

Right-hander Bryce Elder took a no-hitter into the top of seventh inning before Louisville’s Christian Santana singled to center with one out.
Elder struck out the next two batters on his way to completing eight innings as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Bats 2-0 on Monday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Elder (2-1) allowed two hits and one walk and recorded eight strikeouts.
Both of Gwinnett’s runs came in the fourth inning when Drew Waters and Braden Shewmake scored on a play that featured a wild pitch by pitcher Ben Lively and a throwing error by catcher Mark Kolozsvary.
Alex Dickerson recorded a two-hit night (a double and a single) for the Stripers (25-24), who finished with five hits.
Seth Elledge recorded his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning to end the night for the Bats (17-31).
