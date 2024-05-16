Atlanta Vibe eliminated from playoffs in semifinals

The inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation came to an end for the Atlanta Vibe on Wednesday.
The Vibe lost to the Grand Rapid Rise in five sets in the semifinals of the championship tournament played at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Vibe entered the championship tournament as the No. 1 seed but dropped the decisive fifth set to the No. 4 seed, 15-8.
The match went to a fifth set after the Rise won the first (25-20) and third set (25-20) and the Vibe won the second (25-19) and fourth (25-23) set.
The Rise move on to the championship, with a $1 million bonus on the line, to face the winner of the other semifinal between the No. 2 Omaha Supernovas will take on the No. 3 San Diego Mojo. That match will be played on Saturday.
The Vibe entered the playoffs with a 19-5 regular-season record, including winning 10 of their final 11 games. They split the four-game season-series with the Rise.
Vibe players honored
Four members of the Atlanta Vibe claimed individual postseason awards on Tuesday.
Leah Edmond was recognized as the Outside Hitter of the Year and Morgan Hentz earned the Libero of the Year honor. Both Edmond and Hentz are Atlanta’s franchise-tagged players.
Edmond and Hentz were also named to the All-League First Team along with opposite Anna Lazareva. Setter Marlie Monserez was named to the Second Team.
