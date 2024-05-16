Atlanta Vibe eliminated from playoffs in semifinals

The inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation came to an end for the Atlanta Vibe on Wednesday.

The Vibe lost to the Grand Rapid Rise in five sets in the semifinals of the championship tournament played at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Vibe entered the championship tournament as the No. 1 seed but dropped the decisive fifth set to the No. 4 seed, 15-8.

The match went to a fifth set after the Rise won the first (25-20) and third set (25-20) and the Vibe won the second (25-19) and fourth (25-23) set.