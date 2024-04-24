Atlanta Vibe clinch top seed in Pro Volleyball playoffs

The Atlanta Vibe have clinched the No. 1 overall seed for the Pro Volleyball Federation postseason.

With two regular-season games remaining, the Vibe will be the top seed in the neutral-site postseason tournament next month.

The Vibe are 17-5 in their first season and have won eight of their last nine matches. Their final two games are at home – vs. the Vegas Thrill on April 28 and vs. the Columbus Fury on May 2.