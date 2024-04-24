Atlanta Vibe clinch top seed in Pro Volleyball playoffs

The Atlanta Vibe have clinched the No. 1 overall seed for the Pro Volleyball Federation postseason.
With two regular-season games remaining, the Vibe will be the top seed in the neutral-site postseason tournament next month.
The Vibe are 17-5 in their first season and have won eight of their last nine matches. Their final two games are at home – vs. the Vegas Thrill on April 28 and vs. the Columbus Fury on May 2.
The league’s first championship will be held in the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. The two semifinals matches on May 15 and title match on May 18 will air on CBS Sports Network.
