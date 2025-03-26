Atlanta Drive wins SoFi Cup for TGL indoor golf league championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Atlanta has a championship team again. This time it came in the TGL indoor golf league.
The Atlanta Drive beat New York 2-0 in the best-of-3 finals to win the SoFi Cup in the inaugural season Tuesday night.
The team is owned by Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank.
Billy Horschel made an 18-foot birdie putt down the slope and Patrick Cantlay clinched it with another clutch chip as the Drive came back for a 4-3 victory in the second match.
New York led the entire match and was up 3-2 on the 14th hole when Horschel delivered the biggest shot of the night. Atlanta threw a “hammer” challenge that New York accepted, making the penultimate hole worth two points. Rickie Fowler was in a bunker.
Fowler splashed out to 4 feet. Horschel faced a putt down a sharp ridge that broke two ways, and it turned back to the left and into the cup as Horschel raced off the green, threw his putter and his hat and screamed, “My (expletive) house!”
“Two feet out I knew it was in the hole, and I blacked out,” Horschel said.
New York threw a hammer challenge on the final hole making it worth two points. Cameron Young and Cantlay each missed the green on the par 5. Cantlay’s pitch from 60 feet checked up and stopped a foot from the hole. Young had to make to force another match, and his pitch narrowly slid by the hole.
The Atlanta Drive won $9 million to share among Horschel, Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover, who was inactive for the three-man match.
New York received $4.5 million for Young, Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick.
