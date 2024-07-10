Atlanta Dream fall short in final minute of loss to Chicago

CHICAGO — Chennedy Carter scored 19 points, Angel Reese secured her 14th consecutive double-double in the closing seconds to extend a WNBA record and the Chicago Sky beat the Dream 78-69 on Wednesday.
Carter forced a jump ball with 1:03 left, with Chicago leading 70-69. Dream coach Tanisha Wright was called for a technical foul following the play, but Dana Evans missed her first free throw of the season in 33 attempts.
Chicago took possession, and Carter sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 72-69 lead. After a Dream miss, Carter found Reese wide open under the basket for a five-point lead with 25.8 seconds left.
Evans stole an inbounds pass and was fouled with 20.6 left before making two free throws for Chicago. Marina Mabrey blocked a Dream shot and quickly passed the ball to Reese, who was fouled with 6.4 seconds left. Reese got a friendly roll on the first attempt to complete the double-double.
Reese, who passed Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history Sunday, finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago (9-12). Kamilla Cardoso also had a double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds. It was the third time this season that Reese and Cardoso recorded a double-double in the same game — the most by a rookie duo in WNBA history.
Allisha Gray scored 20 points for the Dream (7-14). Haley Jones and Naz Hillmon each scored 12 points. The Dream were without Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and Aerial Powers.
