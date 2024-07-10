Atlanta Dream fall short in final minute of loss to Chicago

CHICAGO — Chennedy Carter scored 19 points, Angel Reese secured her 14th consecutive double-double in the closing seconds to extend a WNBA record and the Chicago Sky beat the Dream 78-69 on Wednesday.

Carter forced a jump ball with 1:03 left, with Chicago leading 70-69. Dream coach Tanisha Wright was called for a technical foul following the play, but Dana Evans missed her first free throw of the season in 33 attempts.

Chicago took possession, and Carter sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 72-69 lead. After a Dream miss, Carter found Reese wide open under the basket for a five-point lead with 25.8 seconds left.