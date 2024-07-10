State Sports Report

Atlanta Dream fall short in final minute of loss to Chicago

Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey, left, blocks the shot of Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray in the closing seconds of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Sky won 78-69. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Associated Press
16 minutes ago

CHICAGO — Chennedy Carter scored 19 points, Angel Reese secured her 14th consecutive double-double in the closing seconds to extend a WNBA record and the Chicago Sky beat the Dream 78-69 on Wednesday.

Carter forced a jump ball with 1:03 left, with Chicago leading 70-69. Dream coach Tanisha Wright was called for a technical foul following the play, but Dana Evans missed her first free throw of the season in 33 attempts.

Chicago took possession, and Carter sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 72-69 lead. After a Dream miss, Carter found Reese wide open under the basket for a five-point lead with 25.8 seconds left.

Evans stole an inbounds pass and was fouled with 20.6 left before making two free throws for Chicago. Marina Mabrey blocked a Dream shot and quickly passed the ball to Reese, who was fouled with 6.4 seconds left. Reese got a friendly roll on the first attempt to complete the double-double.

Reese, who passed Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history Sunday, finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago (9-12). Kamilla Cardoso also had a double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds. It was the third time this season that Reese and Cardoso recorded a double-double in the same game — the most by a rookie duo in WNBA history.

Allisha Gray scored 20 points for the Dream (7-14). Haley Jones and Naz Hillmon each scored 12 points. The Dream were without Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and Aerial Powers.

About the Author

Associated Press
