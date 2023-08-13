Slumping Dream fall to Sparks in Los Angeles

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By News services
42 minutes ago
Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard scored 17 points apiece but the Dream lost to the Sparks 85-74 Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The Dream (15-15) have lost four of their last five games and 7 of 10.

Aari McDonald added 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Jordin Canada had 20 points and eight assists and Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 for the Sparks.

Canada, who scored 13 second-half points, also had four steals and Ogwumike added seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Layshia Clarendon scored 16 points and Azurá Stevens had 15 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, and eight rebounds for Los Angeles (12-18).

The Sparks have won three games in a row for the first time this season and sit a half-game behind the eighth-place Chicago Sky in the WNBA standings. The top eight teams advance to the playoffs, which begin Sept. 13.

Atlanta shot 4 of 15 from the field in the third quarter as the Sparks turned their seven-point halftime deficit into a 62-56 lead going into the fourth.

Canada jumped a passing lane and went the other way for a layup and, on the Dream’s next possession, stole the ball and converted a three-point play that gave L.A. an 11-point lead.

News services
Beyonce in Atlanta: Report on the first night of the Atlanta Renaissance Tour
9h ago
Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
