Sports

SEC Power Poll: Why no team ‘should feel confident’ they have a spot secured in Atlanta

Georgia linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) celebrates their 30-15 win against Texas at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) celebrates their 30-15 win against Texas at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
51 minutes ago

The race for the SEC Championship game is on and, for the moment, superseding the urgency of 12-team College Football Playoff projections.

LSU plays at Texas A&M in what amounts to a playoff game of its own, as the Bayou Bengals and Aggies are in complete control of their SEC Championship Game paths as the only remaining unbeaten teams in the league.

A look at the AJC’s SEC Power Poll reveals that Georgia and Texas, fresh off the Bulldogs’ 30-15 win over the previously nationally No. 1-ranked Longhorns, remain the top two teams in the league according to the pollsters.

Projections for the SEC Championship are indeed aplenty, but first, a look at the unbeaten and one-loss teams remaining in the league standings:

  • Texas A&M 4-0 SEC, 6-1 overall
  • LSU 3-0 SEC, 6-1 overall
  • Georgia 4-1 SEC, 6-1 overall
  • Tennessee 3-1 SEC, 6-1 overall
  • Missouri 2-1 SEC, 6-1 overall
  • Texas 2-1 SEC, 6-1 overall
  • Vanderbilt 2-1 SEC, 6-1 overall

When Texas plays at Vanderbilt, it will represent what could serve as another elimination game as far as the SEC title matchup is concerned.

A sampling of AJC SEC Power Poll voters indicates they are as intrigued as anyone at this juncture of the season.

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports said: “No one in the SEC should feel confident that their slot in Atlanta is safe. Georgia still has losable games against Ole Miss and Tennessee. LSU plays Texas A&M and Alabama in successive weeks.

“My long standing belief has been that Georgia and Texas are on a collision course in the SEC Championship Game and I’ll stick with that for now. More specifically, though, the winner of Texas-Texas A&M and winner of Georgia-Tennessee are heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

Anwar Richardson, Texas OrangeBloods adds: “LSU has the clearest path to the SEC Championship game, especially if it defeats Texas A&M this weekend. After Texas A&M, LSU will play against Alabama, which is destined to lose at least two more games this season, Florida, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma, a team that is currently in disarray. Even if LSU loses to Texas A&M, the Tigers can still make the title game with one conference loss.

“Georgia still has Ole Miss and Tennessee in back-to-back weeks, but I believe the Bulldogs are good enough to beat both of them.”

Aaron Torres, FoxSports: “It might not seem probable, but I still like a rematch of Texas and Georgia in the 2024 SEC title game.”

While LSU is sitting 6-1 and undefeated in league play, they have tough games ahead, including this weekend’s showdown at Texas A&M.

Josh Ward, Knoxville WNML-Radio: “Updated SEC title game prediction: Georgia-Texas rematch …. If you gave me a cop-out option, I might say Georgia will play the winner of the Texas-Texas A&M game on Nov. 30. Anything could happen in that game at Kyle Field — the first game between the Aggies and Longhorns in 13 years.

“LSU has a great shot, especially if the Tigers can win at Texas A&M this weekend. LSU will still be in a good position if it can split the next two games against Texas A&M and Alabama. The first half of the season tells us the final six weeks will feature a wild race to Atlanta.”

Significant risers: Mobility is harder to come by as the week’s play out, but Georgia’s 30-15 win at Texas to move up one and reclaim the top spot was a biggie. LSU jumped up two spots by winning 34-10 at Arkansas, and Florida moved up two and is rising after handling Kentucky 48-20.

Big falls: Down goes Alabama, dropping three spots to No. 6 after a 24-17 loss at Tennessee. Oklahoma fell two spots after a decidedly disappointing 35-9 home loss to South Carolina.

AJC SEC Power Poll

Note: The parenthetical after the current ranking denotes last week’s ranking.

1. (2) Georgia — 144 points — Highest vote 1, Lowest vote 1

2. (1) Texas —133 points — Highest vote 2, Lowest vote 3

3. (5) LSU — 120 points — Highest vote 3, Lowest vote 5

4. (4) Texas A&M — 118 points — Highest vote 2, Lowest vote 5

5. (6) Tennessee — 114 points — Highest vote 3, Lowest vote 6

6. (3) Alabama — 92 points — Highest vote 6, Lowest vote 9

7. (7) Ole Miss — 89 points — Highest vote 6, Lowest vote 9

8. (8) Vanderbilt — 77 points — Highest vote 5, Lowest vote 11

9. (10) Missouri — 73 points — Highest vote 7, Lowest vote 12

10. (11) South Carolina — 63 points — Highest vote 8, Lowest vote 12

11. (9) Arkansas — 58 points — Highest vote 8, Lowest vote 12

12. (14) Florida — 51 points — Highest vote 9, Lowest vote 13

13. (13) Kentucky — 31 points — Highest vote 13, Lowest vote 15

14. (12) Oklahoma — 28 points — Highest vote 12, Lowest vote 15

15. (15) Auburn — 23 points — Highest vote 12, Lowest vote 16

16. (16) Mississippi State — 10 points — Highest vote 15, Lowest vote 16

SEC Power poll voting panel

This week’s SEC games

Oklahoma at Ole Miss (-20), noon, ESPN

Arkansas (-8) at Mississippi State, 12:45 p.m. SEC Network

Missouri at Alabama (-13), 3:30 p.m. ABC

Texas (-17) at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

LSU at Texas A&M (-3), 7:30 p.m., ABC

Auburn at Kentucky (-3), 7:45 p.m. SEC Network

About the Author

Follow Mike Griffith on twitter

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 8 LSU, No. 14 Texas A&M play to stay perfect in the SEC this week
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: For a lesser Georgia, Texas offers a tall test
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Everything to know about No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 1 Texas
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Weekend Predictions: Bucs over Falcons, Hokies beat Georgia Tech
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Atlanta TV sports listings1h ago
27-point underdog Kennesaw State takes down undefeated Liberty. Watch the highlights
Georgia State coach eager to see new-look team in game situation
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: For The Washington Post

Election a ‘scary moment’ for those helping refugees come to Georgia
Quiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers
‘He could be a bona fide ace.’ How Spencer Schwellenbach’s breakout affects Braves’...