“Those tickets aren’t real,” Cole said in his public service announcement. “In fact, we haven’t sold any tickets to the general public. Those tickets (on the secondary market) are what many people call ‘speculative tickets.’ It’s where fans are hoping to get tickets and then sell them for a huge premium and huge profits.”

Cole reminded fans they can get tickets safely only directly from the team. Those tickets are priced $35 when the Bananas are playing at a minor-league stadium and range between $40 to $60 when they’re playing at larger venues. The tickets don’t include any additional service fees or taxes.

Now, there is a lengthy waitlist for Bananas tickets on their website. Cole told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March that the list exceeds two million people. There also is a lottery list and interest list to keep fans updated on ticket opportunities.

“We built our own ticket platform and system called Fans First Tickets where we can make tickets reasonable for fans,” Cole said. “And that’s why we’re even keeping our tickets the same price from 2024 to 2025. So we wanted to set the record straight. If you’re seeing crazy prices, those aren’t real tickets. Go to our website. Join the waitlist, join the lottery list, join the interest list for a chance to get tickets at a great price.”

The official website notes that any tickets sold via third-party sites “are often fraudulent and won’t be accepted.”

The Bananas open their 2025 tour Feb. 1 in Arizona. They’ll play their first games in Savannah on Feb. 21-23 and visit Truist Park for the first time March 29-30.