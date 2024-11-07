Sports
Savannah Bananas warn fans about ticket fraud

Savannah Bananas players and coaches dance during first of three-game series at Coolray Field, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Lawrenceville. The Savannah Bananas’ visit is their first to the Atlanta area since their founding in 2016. The team is based in their namesake Georgia city and plays 30-plus games a year at Historic Grayson Stadium, a century-old ballpark on Savannah’s eastside. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By
27 minutes ago

Be smart about purchasing Savannah Bananas tickets, owner Jesse Cole tells consumers.

The Bananas are a national sensation, adored for their fun circus-like shows that have grown in popularity to the point where they’re touring the country, selling out every stadium along the way. ESPN dubbed them “the greatest show in sports.” As such, they’re a tough ticket to land.

But they shouldn’t be among the most expensive. Cole, who’s overseen the Bananas’ rise to fame, recently shared a video warning fans about the astronomical prices of Bananas tickets on the secondary market.

“Those tickets aren’t real,” Cole said in his public service announcement. “In fact, we haven’t sold any tickets to the general public. Those tickets (on the secondary market) are what many people call ‘speculative tickets.’ It’s where fans are hoping to get tickets and then sell them for a huge premium and huge profits.”

Cole reminded fans they can get tickets safely only directly from the team. Those tickets are priced $35 when the Bananas are playing at a minor-league stadium and range between $40 to $60 when they’re playing at larger venues. The tickets don’t include any additional service fees or taxes.

Now, there is a lengthy waitlist for Bananas tickets on their website. Cole told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March that the list exceeds two million people. There also is a lottery list and interest list to keep fans updated on ticket opportunities.

“We built our own ticket platform and system called Fans First Tickets where we can make tickets reasonable for fans,” Cole said. “And that’s why we’re even keeping our tickets the same price from 2024 to 2025. So we wanted to set the record straight. If you’re seeing crazy prices, those aren’t real tickets. Go to our website. Join the waitlist, join the lottery list, join the interest list for a chance to get tickets at a great price.”

The official website notes that any tickets sold via third-party sites “are often fraudulent and won’t be accepted.”

The Bananas open their 2025 tour Feb. 1 in Arizona. They’ll play their first games in Savannah on Feb. 21-23 and visit Truist Park for the first time March 29-30.

