Reporters’ notebook: Arthur Smith passionate about STEM

Smith didn’t get into specifics and don’t expect him to post anything on social media. However, he is passionate about science, technology, engineering and mathematics – STEM – programs and education in general.

“Sometimes, in our platforms, because we are football and you go into these places and people want to hear these football stories, but percentages of them really making as a professional athlete is very small,” Smith said. “You want to provide people examples and appreciate whether they getting to engineering or get into math. We need that in this country. I think a lot of that is leaning into over avenues to provide hope, education. Especially, there is not a lot of hope there. Those are some of the things I’m very passionate about.”

Blank a proponent of diversity, equity and inclusion

Some states, like Georgia, Florida and Texas, are pushing back on diversity, equity and inclusion measures that the NFL has embraced.

“I think it’s unhealthy for the country,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “It’s unhealthy for the 330 million people who live in America. DEI covers all of us. Whether your white, or Black or Hispanic or whatever you may be. I’d be very much opposed to any cutting back.”

The NFL is going to require all 32 teams to have a DEI executive.

“The DEI efforts on behalf of the NFL are important because it’s our business, our industry,” Blank said. “But you know it’s a growing need in America. … Today the popular expression is DEIB, B being belonging. The notion of pluralism and acceptance of everybody based who there are, what they can. Should be the highest priority for our nation. Certainly, in terms of job placement and job opportunities and things of that nature.”

In Georgia, some Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming), introduced SB 261, pushing back against efforts to make diversity, equity and inclusion a part of public education and hiring.

“I would not politically or socially be in favor of that,” said Blank about the general movement.

Braves payroll notes

* The Braves, who open this season with a franchise-high $199 million payroll, already have $122 million committed to their 2024 payroll, a result of their numerous extensions. They hold club options on starting pitcher Charlie Morton, outfielder Eddie Rosario, and relievers Collin McHugh and Kirby Yates.

* Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller agreed with the notion of his franchise being a trend-setting organization, from the willingness to sign younger players to long-term deals to The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park.

“Over the past five or six years, we’ve had well over 150 sports teams from all across the world – not just here domestically – but internationally, as well, come study this (The Battery and Truist Park),” he told the AJC.

*More Schiller on The Battery’s and Truist Park’s success: “When we first opened, it had never been done before at this scale. There were bits and pieces of this that were maybe tested in combination with other sports venues, but nobody had ever taken on this large of an endeavor where they curate the experience outside of their sports venue the way that we did. We’ve learned a lot in the past seven years. But I think for the most part, we’ve made a lot of good choices, and the result of that is the experience for a fan coming here. Whether they’re coming for a Braves game or they’re coming on an average weeknight where there’s not a game, it’s really good.

“And we’re trying to continue making that even better. Make The Battery even better with the offerings we have here. Make the ballpark even better with some of the improvements we make every year. And obviously hopefully the team will improve each year, too.”

Men in black

Hawks coach Quin Snyder has found a variety of ways to put his influence on the culture he’s trying to build since taking over in February. Though, the latest may have been inadvertent.

Earlier in the year, the Hawks coaching staff wore quarter zip jackets in red, white, peach and black. As of late, they’ve emerged from the locker rooms in a new uniform of sorts that matches Snyder’s energy.

While a number of coaches in the NBA may rotate team colored quarter zip jacket, Snyder not so much. Fans will more than likely see Snyder patrolling the sidelines in a black long sleeve shirt paired with black pants and pair of Vans.

But Snyder’s choice in fashion comes less from him trying to make a statement and more on convenience.

“I’m living in a hotel, and it’s hard for me to get my clothes cleaned,” Snyder said. “I drink a lot of coffee, so when I spill you can’t tell. And the guys in the staff are amenable enough that they’re understanding of that and they work with me.”

Staff writers D. Orlando Ledbetter, Lauren Williams and Gabe Burns contributed to this article.