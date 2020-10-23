Renee Montgomery seems unlikely to return to Dream in free agency

Though Montgomery opted out to focus on activism work, with a particular focus on voting initiatives, she said she does plan to return to the court next season. But it doesn’t sound like it will be with the Dream.

“Well, (I plan to return to) the WNBA, yeah,” Montgomery told the AJC on Friday when asked if she planned to return to the Dream. She didn’t comment further on the Dream, but the impression was that Montgomery expects to be wearing a different jersey in 2021.