Preparation for 2021 Masters underway

*Six from the University of Georgia with Harris English, Brian Harmon, Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford, Brendon Todd and Bubba Watson.

*Four from Georgia Tech with Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar, Larry Mize and Tyler Strafaci.

*One from Augusta State with Patrick Reed.

Tech amateurs

Strafaci is the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, having won the title at Bandon Dunes last year. He is the second straight golfer to represent Tech at the Masters as the amateur champion. Andy Ogletree finished tied for 34th last year, winning the low amateur award, with a 2-under par score.

Georgia women

Three Georgia golfers competed in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which concluded on Saturday. Sophomore Caterina Don finished tied for 25th at 11-over par. Candice Mahe’ and Isabella Holpfer missed the cut.

Weather

The extended forecast in Augusta calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s to start the week. There is a chance of thunderstorms for each competitive round.

Monday: Sunny, high 81 degrees

Tuesday: Sunny, high 82 degrees

Wednesday: Sunny, high 86 degrees

Thursday: 50% percent chance of thunderstorms, high 82 degrees

Friday: 50% percent chance of thunderstorms, high 79 degrees

Saturday: 40% percent chance of thunderstorms, high 79 degrees

Sunday: 30% percent chance of thunderstorms, high 77 degrees