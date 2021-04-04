Preparation for 2021 Masters underway

Some news and notes from the 2021 Masters:
Early start
Several players began their 2021 Masters preparation in earnest on Sunday afternoon. The driving range was dotted with several players as soon as it opened following the completion of the Drive, Chip and Putt youth competition. Justin Thomas was among those getting an early start while keeping an eye on some of the competitions.
Locals
The Masters field features 11 players with local ties.
*Six from the University of Georgia with Harris English, Brian Harmon, Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford, Brendon Todd and Bubba Watson.
*Four from Georgia Tech with Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar, Larry Mize and Tyler Strafaci.
*One from Augusta State with Patrick Reed.
Tech amateurs
Strafaci is the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, having won the title at Bandon Dunes last year. He is the second straight golfer to represent Tech at the Masters as the amateur champion. Andy Ogletree finished tied for 34th last year, winning the low amateur award, with a 2-under par score.
Georgia women
Three Georgia golfers competed in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which concluded on Saturday. Sophomore Caterina Don finished tied for 25th at 11-over par. Candice Mahe’ and Isabella Holpfer missed the cut.
Weather
The extended forecast in Augusta calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s to start the week. There is a chance of thunderstorms for each competitive round.
Monday: Sunny, high 81 degrees
Tuesday: Sunny, high 82 degrees
Wednesday: Sunny, high 86 degrees
Thursday: 50% percent chance of thunderstorms, high 82 degrees
Friday: 50% percent chance of thunderstorms, high 79 degrees
Saturday: 40% percent chance of thunderstorms, high 79 degrees
Sunday: 30% percent chance of thunderstorms, high 77 degrees