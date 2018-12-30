Orange Bowl 2018: Alabama beats Oklahoma to reach 4th consecutive title game

No. 1 Alabama topped No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Saturday to again claim a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

>> PHOTOS: Alabama beats Oklahoma in 2018 Orange Bowl

Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns to lead the defending national champs to a 45-34 win over the Sooners.

Bowl Games By The Numbers

>> College football bowl games 2018: Here is the full schedule of bowl and playoff games

"It's always good to see your hard work pay off," said Tagovailoa, who completed 24 of 27 passes to set an Orange Bowl record, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

This will mark the fourth consecutive year that Alabama has advanced to the title game. This time, the Tide will face No. 2 Clemson on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.



Read more here.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

