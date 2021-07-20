On this day: First medals of Games | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

On this first day, it was a day of firsts in the water as New Zealand seized an unheard-of gold — Danyon Loader in the 200 freestyle — and Ireland its initial swim medal of any hue — Michelle Smith in the 400 individual medley.

Also climbing to the top step of the medals stand was a Russian in fencing, a Frenchmen in judo, an Italian and a Pole in shooting, a Belgian in swimming and a Turk in weightlifting.

Caption U.S. starting pitcher Kris Benson (34) is is congratulated by teammate Chad Allen after the beating Nicaragua 4-1 in their first game of Olympic baseball Saturday, July 20, 1996 in Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium. Also pictured at left is USA's Mark Kotsay. (Eric Draper/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

As for Team USA, despite the home advantage, not one note of the Star-Spangled Banner was sounded.

U.S. swimmers did deliver two silvers and a bronze. Another bright note for the home team came in baseball, where Georgian Kris Benson of Marietta, who rubbed sleep from his eyes after a late night at the Opening Ceremony, pitched eight innings in a 4-1 victory over Nicaragua.

Day 1: Opening ceremonies