On this day: U.S. captures first gold | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Jani Sievinen of Finland, who had been considered Dolan’s prime challenger for the gold struggled home ninth in the morning heats, missing the finals by nearly 3 seconds. Sievinen said he would rest up to battle Dolan in the 200-meter individual medley Thursday.

Caption Midway through the men's 400m heat 4, USA's Tom Dolan (top) catches Canada's Curtis Myden (bottom) at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Sunday, July 21, 1996 during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Dolan finished 2nd in the heat. (E. A. Kennedy III/AJC) Credit: E.A. KENNEDY, III Credit: E.A. KENNEDY, III

“I’m disappointed,” Dolan said after the preliminary times were posted. “I’d like to have the fastest people around me.”

That philosophy is in keeping with a statement he made coming into the Olympics. “No matter what meet you go to, the Olympics, the world championships, people love beating Americans,” Dolan said. “I love for people to try to beat me. When I beat them, it makes it that much sweeter. When you win at the Olympics, there can be no excuses that the best people weren’t here.”

Dolan, who suffers from exercise-induced asthma, said that his breathing wasn’t very good in the morning. “It’s generally better at night,” he said.

