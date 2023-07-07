North Atlanta High duo among several Georgia MLB draft hopefuls

North Atlanta High School has had five players drafted in the history of MLB draft. Only one has gone in the draft’s first 15 rounds.

By Monday night, the school’s number of draftees will increase to seven. Both will be in the top 15 rounds. Seniors Antonio Anderson and Isaiah Drake are both expected to go early in the 2023 MLB draft, a three-day event starting Sunday and going until Tuesday. Anderson is expected to be selected either in the second round, held Sunday night, or early in the third round Monday. Drake likely will go slightly later, but should be off the board in the first five rounds.

The two helped lead North Atlanta to the best season in school history. The Warriors were 27-7, including 18-0 in their region, and advanced to the Round of 16 in the state tournament. Their two draft prospects were a big reason why.

“When you come out to the field every day and you just see the things the two of them do, (I) realize, ‘Damn, I’m at a high school,’” North Atlanta coach Ricky Plante said. “These two kids could have played for me in college right away.”

Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound shortstop, has intrigued scouts with his size and switch-hitting ability. He’s ranked 77th in MLB.com’s draft rankings, which includes both high school and college players.

“The feel to hit I think is probably his No. 1 biggest tool,” said Hudson Graham, Prep Baseball Report’s Georgia scouting director. “Obviously, he can run. He’s got the power. He’s got the glove. But he’s just one of those guys that finds a way to get it done in the box.”

Drake is smaller, listed at 5-10, 180. He’s a center fielder with power, but his top tool is his elite speed. He was unranked in MLB.com’s draft rankings, falling just outside the top 250, but will still hear his name called because of his tools and impressive recent performances at the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix and in the MLB Draft League.

“I think Drake probably has more power potential right now,” Graham said. “... He’s doing pretty well (in the draft league), so I think his Combine performance along with his draft league performance is really, really upping in his stock.”

His older brother is NFL running back Kenyon Drake, but the younger Drake prefers baseball.

“Growing up, I really thought I was going to be a football player,” Drake said. “Seeing my brother always on TV, that’s what I wanted to do. I just started getting closer and closer with baseball, and I just (decided), this is the sport right here.”

Neither started high school at North Atlanta. Anderson played his first two years at Tri-Cities High School but moved north, seeking improved competition. Drake played until his junior year at Westlake before teaming with Anderson for their senior year. Both are committed to Georgia Tech, although both likely will forego college by signing MLB contracts.

Anderson and Drake aren’t just teammates, as they’re good friends off the diamond as well. The two compete in pickup basketball, playing one-on-one. Anderson uses his size, backing Drake down or shooting over him. Drake prefers to dribble and drive towards the hoop. Anderson says he usually wins and claims he has proof, but Drake disagrees.

“He beat me one time,” Drake said, laughing.

The two have insight on the draft process from a group chat called “Spark Gang,” which features 11 or 12 of the best prospects metro Atlanta has produced in recent years. They’re the only two who aren’t in college or the minor leagues, so they pick the brains of Druw Jones, Elijah Green, Cam Collier, Termarr Johnson, RJ Austin and others. Those in the pro game tell them to stay patient, and that everything happens for a reason.

Anderson started playing baseball when he was two, swinging a plastic bat downstairs. Drake started at five, playing tee ball at Oregon Park in west Cobb County. Now, both are days away from achieving a childhood dream.

“Oh, it’s going to be a dream come true because I know I’ve been working my whole life to prepare for that moment,” Anderson said. “I usually don’t cry, but I don’t know, I might drop a tear.”

The latest Parkview star

While the North Atlanta teammates are both talented, neither is the top local prospect. That honor goes to Parkview’s Colin Houck, MLB.com’s 12th ranked prospect and an expected first-round pick.

Houck is a 6-2, 190-pound shortstop with power. He was a top football player and a three-star quarterback recruit, but committed to Mississippi State for baseball only.

Houck was Georgia’s top player and the star for a historic powerhouse program. Parkview has had 34 draftees, per The Baseball Cube, and five first-round picks, including Braves first baseman Matt Olson. If Houck goes in the first 22 picks, he’ll be the highest selection in school history, breaking a record held by Jeff Francoeur.

Georgians among MLB.com top 250 prospects

9. Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee (Greenbrier HS)

12. Colin Houck, SS, Parkview HS (Mississippi State commit)

19. Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida (Thomasville HS)

53. Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School (Georgia Tech commit)

58. Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU (Rockmart HS)

62. Gino Groover, 3B, N.C. State (Walker School)

77. Antonio Anderson, SS, North Atlanta HS (Georgia Tech commit)

104. Drew Burress, OF, Houston County HS (Georgia Tech commit)

109. Luke McNeillie, RHP, Milton HS (Florida commit)

111. Dylan Cupp, SS, Cedartown HS (Mississippi State commit)

112. Wyatt Crowell, LHP, Florida State (West Forsyth HS)

133. Will Sanders, RHP, South Carolina (Woodward Academy)

196. Carlson Reed, RHP, West Virginia (Marietta HS)

216. Andrew Pinckney, OF, Alabama (McIntosh HS)

236. Jaden Woods, LHP, Georgia (Houston County HS)