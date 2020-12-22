Noel Ruiz hopes road to NFL still runs through Georgia State

Despite having interest from Nebraska, Boise State and Temple, Ruiz signed with the Panthers.

The result has been a good marriage for both parties. Ruiz has solidified the position, making 11 of 14 field-goal tries and 30 of 31 extra-point attempts en route to earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors. He leads the conference in scoring (7.9 points per game) and field-goal percentage. He ranks sixth among active FBS kickers with 313 points, fifth with 169 career extra points and 14th with 48 career field goals.

“He was a pleasant surprise,” Elliott said. “We knew he was good because he’d done so well. He’s been steadfast and has a very calming demeanor.”

Elliott’s aggressive nature makes him reluctant to settle for a field goal – a fact that Ruiz knew before he arrived.

“I did my own research and saw he didn’t try many attempts, but at the last school I had a similar situation,” Ruiz said. “When I got his trust, he knew he was going to get three points. If I keep going, I’ll get that confidence from coach Elliott. If we’d played 12 games, I probably would have got 20 attempts.”

He sees his current range at 55 yards. He made a 52-yarder at N.C. A&T in 2019. His longest attempt for Georgia State was a 53-yarder at Troy that had plenty of leg but was off target – “I mis-hit it,” he said. His longest field goal of the season went for 46 yards against Troy.

“In practice, 53 yards is the farthest I’ve gone out,” he said. “It depends on the weather, whether it’s windy or cold, how the ball is flying that day. By next year I hope to be comfortable from 50 yards on.”

Ruiz didn’t start kicking until middle school and got serious about it when he was a junior in high school, when the varsity kicker left.

“I always had a strong leg, I just didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “I’d just kick it as hard as I could. I realized if I took time to practice, it would take me places. From that point I’ve been full-on kicking and have a chance to climb myself up.”

Ruiz has decided to return for another season, which will give the NFL scouts more opportunities to watch him in practice and give him more attempts during games. He wants to continue to strengthen his leg and improve his performances on kickoffs, where only eight of his 43 kicks went for touchbacks and three went out of bounds.

There’s a personal goal, too. He wants to win the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s best kicker.

“I’m blessed to get an extra year,” he said. “I’m going to keep doing my job and make it work to the best of my ability.”