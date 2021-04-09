Never heard of Wiesberger? Just look at Masters leaderboard

“It was a bonus it went in and probably, in a sense, gave me the right momentum,” he said. “Feeling good on the greens, hitting my lines and pace.”

Spending the majority of his career on the European Tour, where he is a seven-time champion over 12 years, he has never really found his footing on the PGA Tour. Dating back to 2012, he has played in 49 Tour events and finished in the top 10 only twice. That last occasion came in the 2020 RSM Classic at Sea Island, where he got into the field on a sponsor’s exemption and wound up tied for fourth.

But his name has popped up from time to time. He was in the final group (with Rory McIlroy) at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla but shot a 73 to finish tied for 15th. In the 2017 Maybank Championship, a Euro Tour stop in Malaysia, he once recorded nine straight birdies. After sitting out six months in 2018 due to a wrist injury that dropped him out of the top-300 in the world, he rebounded with a three-victory season in 2019 and rose to 21st in the World Rankings, his highest spot to date.

So his 66 can’t be dismissed as a mere lightning strike. If he’s struck a fluke shot thus far, it was his eagle attempt on No. 15 on Thursday, a downhill slider from the back side of the green. It rushed right through the break -- “I just got a little bit too excited,” he said -- and kept gaining speed until it rolled in the pond fronting the green. That bogey 6 now stands between him and the 36-hole lead.

“I’m going to go out (Saturday) and try to post the best score possible and enjoy myself out there just as I did (Friday),” Wiesberger said. “It was very calm out there and it felt really, really nice and that is, I guess, when I play my best golf. So ideally, we’ll get into that position again.”