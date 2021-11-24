NBA Suspends LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.NBA Suspends LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.On Nov. 22, the NBA announced that James will be suspended for one game, and Stewart will sit out two games.On Nov. 22, the NBA announced that James will be suspended for one game, and Stewart will sit out two games.The two were involved in an altercation during the Lakers-Pistons game on Nov. 21.The two were involved in an altercation during the Lakers-Pistons game on Nov. 21.Stewart is said to have "escalat[ed] an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing" James.Stewart is said to have "escalat[ed] an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing" James.James was reprimanded for "recklessly hitting" Stewart in the face.The incident took place in the third quarter as the two players attempted to secure their respective positions during a free throw.This is the first time James has ever been suspended in his 19-year career.James, who will sit out Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks, will lose $284,000 in salary.Stewart will miss Tuesday's game against Miami and forfeit $45,000