Morikawa has confidence if not experience at Augusta

“Yes, it’s the Masters ... but they come out ready to play golf and that’s all they care about,” he said “And I think I’ve fast-tracked that process a little bit, even though I haven’t played these courses or played the Masters before. I’m comfortable. I’m comfortable coming out here. Everyone’s different, but that’s just me.”

Since turning pro 18 months ago, Morikawa’s hit fourth gear in no time. In his first 34 pro events, he has won three times, finished 11 times in the top 10 and missed just four cuts. But the PGA was the great accelerator, an undersized kid (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) with a business degree from Cal-Berkeley (and in four years too) fending off Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey on Sunday at Harding Park.

His round-flipping eagle on No. 16 that day became immediate PGA lore. He became just the fourth player since World War II to win that title before turning 24. The others: Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Not that the public has been picking him out of the crowd or anything.

“I don’t think I get recognized, especially with a (surgical) mask,” he said. "I don’t get recognized anywhere and I love that because for now, I can at least go out to dinner or get something to eat. I’m a huge foodie, so I want to keep that part of my life.

“But just being called a major champion, I think that’s been the biggest difference, obviously.”

His recent performance does not indicate momentum. In his last four events, he managed a 12th-place finish in the JC Cup in Las Vegas and a couple of missed cuts, including the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. But he insists he swing is fine: “The game feels like where it should be, where it was before Harding.”

The rainy, breezy conditions this week will make his first Masters more challenging. And who knows how Augusta National plays in the fall? But if the conversation turns to the traditional Saturday pin placement on No. 16 or how No. 5 plays now with the new tees, Morikawa will learn as he goes. But learning the course can’t be more important this week than playing his ball.

“Shoot, I wish I had played here 15, 20 times, however many times (older players) have played it,” he said. "I wish I had that knowledge, but I don’t. That’s going to grow over the years I keep coming back and I keep playing. But for now I have to feel like I can still compete with these guys. It’s not like I’m behind the 8-ball already and I have a disadvantage.

“On Thursday, we all start at even par.”